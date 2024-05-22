GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three sentenced to death in Kerala for murdering 71-year-old neighbour

The three accused were also involved in the murder of a 14-year-old girl near Kovalam

Published - May 22, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced three accused to death for murdering a 71-year-old woman near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram in 2022.

The three persons are allegedly repeat offenders as a case is ongoing in which they are accused of killing a teenager earlier.

The court sentenced Rafeeka Beevi, 52, her son Shafeeq, 25, and their friend Al Ameen ,28, all of whom belong to Kovalam, for murdering their neighbour Shanthakumari to steal her gold ornaments.

Last week, the court found the three persons guilty of all the offences charged.

The incident came to light on January 14, 2022, when the son and friends of Rafeeka Beevi’s house owner, who used to hold combined study sessions on the rooftop of the house, saw, through an open door, blood dripping to the floor from the loft, and informed the authorities.

The police said a body was hidden in the loft of the house, which was later identified as that of Shanthakumari. The three accused who were absconding were then traced to Kazhakoottam and taken into custody.

The accused confessed that they killed the woman and stole her ornaments.

During the course of interrogation, the police found that the three persons together were involved in the murder of a 14-year-old girl near Kovalam, where the trio were residing earlier. Proceedings in that case are ongoing.

