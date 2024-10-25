Three sentenced to 28-year RI for smuggling hashish oil

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court – I on Friday sentenced three persons to 28 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling and selling hashish oil in commercial quantities.

The accused, Anthony Rosari Ronaldo, 45, of Thoothukudi; Thomas, 50; and T.N. Gopi, 74, of Idukki were also fined ₹2 lakh each.

Judge Anil Kumar K.P. gave the verdict after finding them guilty of offences under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The court also sentenced to them an additional year of rigorous imprisonment in case of non-payment of fines.

The case dates back to September 1, 2018, when the accused were apprehended at the parking area of a garment store in the city while attempting to sell hashish oil to some Maldivians. The second and third accused were found to be in possession of 6.36 kg of hashish oil, which was to be handed over to the prime accused. A team led by the then Thiruvananthapuram Excise Circle Inspector T. Anikumar caught them while they were transferring the contraband. Former Assistant Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) A.R. Zulfikar submitted the charge sheet within 180 days of the incident.

13 witnesses

The prosecution examined 13 witnesses and presented 48 material objects and 91 exhibits. While the first two accused have been in judicial custody for six years, the third accused had received temporary bail after five years in custody.

The court accepted the prosecution’s submission to confiscate the vehicles used for the crime and ₹6.75 lakh in cash linked to the smuggling operation. The court also directed that the seized hashish oil be preserved as the investigation was ongoing.

