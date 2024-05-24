Three run over by trains in Kasaragod

Three persons were run over by trains over the past two days in Kasaragod.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday evening, a 30-year-old man fell to his death from Ernad Express near Chandera. The deceased is yet to be identified.

Earlier in the day, a 60-year-old man was found dead on the tracks near the Trikaripur Vellapu railway gate around 7 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined.

A 40-year-old construction worker, identified as Anil Kumar from Uluji, Aramanganam, was hit by the Mangluru-Coimbatore Intercity Express near Kalanad railway station on Thursday afternoon.

Kumar was identified as the son of late Chandrappa and Sharada. He is survived by his wife, Bindu, and children Shaswat and Shivani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.