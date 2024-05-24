GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three run over by trains in Kasaragod

Published - May 24, 2024 10:52 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were run over by trains over the past two days in Kasaragod.

On Friday evening, a 30-year-old man fell to his death from Ernad Express near Chandera. The deceased is yet to be identified.

Earlier in the day, a 60-year-old man was found dead on the tracks near the Trikaripur Vellapu railway gate around 7 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined.

A 40-year-old construction worker, identified as Anil Kumar from Uluji, Aramanganam, was hit by the Mangluru-Coimbatore Intercity Express near Kalanad railway station on Thursday afternoon.

Kumar was identified as the son of late Chandrappa and Sharada. He is survived by his wife, Bindu, and children Shaswat and Shivani.

