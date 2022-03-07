Three RS seats from State fall vacant

Antony, Somaprasad, Shreyams complete their term

With three Rajya Sabha (RS) seats from Kerala falling vacant, speculation seemed widespread about who would make it to the Parliament's upper house from the State.

Congress leader A.K. Antony, K. Somaprasad of the CPI(M) and M.V. Shreyams Kumar of the Lok Tantrik Janata Dal (LJD) have completed their tenure as Rajya Sabha MPs.

The LDF, given its strength in the Assembly, could lay claim to at least two seats. The UDF would get one seat. The CPI or the LJD could stake claim to one of the LDF seats.

An LDF insider said the CPI(M) could keep both the seats for itself if required. However, it was unlikely given the party's need to preserve the amity between coalition allies.

The newly elected CPI(M) State committee would hold its first meeting at the AKG Centre on Wednesday. It was likely to discuss the vision document adopted by the CPI(M) in its State conference last week in Kochi. The State committee might also discuss the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission's notification for the Rajya Sabha polls would come into play on March 14. It has fixed March 21 as the last date for filing the applications. The EC would scrutinise the applications on March 22. March 24 was the final date for withdrawing the applications. The EC would hold the elections on March 31.

Meanwhile, former Idukki legislator and CPI(M) member S. Rajendran has petitioned the party against the disciplinary action initiated against him. In his plea, Mr. Rajendran has reportedly said that the Idukki district committee had not found any fault with him, and he was the victim of an intra-party plot.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan confirmed to reporters in Kannur that he had received a petition from Mr. Rajendran.