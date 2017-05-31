Three-pronged strategy to beat new cattle rule

A three-pronged strategy – legal measures, convening a special session of the Kerala Assembly and meeting of all Chief Ministers – has been worked out by the Cabinet to overcome the Centre’s ban on sale of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

Kerala will take the initiative to convene the meeting of all Chief Ministers in Thiruvananthapuram soon to mobilise public opinion on the issue and to collectively move against the Centre’s ban, Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan told a press conference here on Wednesday after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Pointing out that the Chief Ministers’ conference will take place at the earliest, Mr. Vijayan said he had already written to his counterparts appealing them to stand together and oppose the ‘anti-federal’ move.

The Cabinet, which discussed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, decided to convene a special session of the Assembly in consultation with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The third option before the government is to legally challenge the gazette notification which banned sale and purchase of cattle in cattle markets for slaughter. “We cannot agree to the move to infringe on the rights of the citizens and the State. It is unconstitutional and against the federal principles. This has to be questioned legally,” the Chief Minister said.

Legal recourse

To a question on whether the State would move the Kerala High Court or the Supreme Court, Mr. Vijayan said the matter would be taken up first with legal and constitutional experts.

The Chief Minister came out heavily against the new rules that mandate that cattle can be traded only by those who have valid documentation that the cattle will be used only for agricultural purposes.

The Centre, through the rules, aimed at ending the cruelty towards animals but has infringed on the fundamental rights of the citizens for labour and trade. Although it is stated in the notification that the aim is to regulate the cattle market, the Chief Minister said the intention is to ban the slaughter.

Mr. Vijayan said the new rules will upset the food habits of the Keralites, impact the labour and trade sectors and affect milk production of the State. In the State, 2.5 lakh tonnes of beef is sold annually and it fetches ₹6,552 crore. Five lakh are employed and 15 lakh head of cattle reach the markets in the State annually.