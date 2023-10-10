Three Professors in Calicut varsity, including VC, bag international honours

October 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, University of Calicut, and P. Raveendran and M.T. Rameshan, Professors in the Department of Chemistry on the campus, have been chosen among the world’s top 2% researchers by Stanford University, U.S.

Mr. Jayaraj holds the rank of Professor in the Department of Physics.

The criteria for selecting them include academic authorship, citations of their research works, and H-Index, a tool for evaluating the cumulative impact of an author’s scholarly output. Mr. Jayaraj has three patents and authored many papers in international journals. His research works are in opto-electronics and nano-structural equipment.

Mr. Rameshan, whose major research works are in polymer science, is being included in this list for the fourth consecutive term. Mr. Raveendran has done research in Green Chemistry and owns patents in it.