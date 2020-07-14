Three positive, 19 cured in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

14 July 2020 20:32 IST

Health Department authorities here heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as only three persons in the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district dropped to 267 with 19 persons cured of the disease.

A total of 291 persons, comprising patients and those with symptoms, have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Tuesday evening.

5,756 in quarantine

A total of 5,756 persons have been quarantined. These included 2,288 people who came from other States, 1,665 persons who came from abroad and 1,803 who are contacts of the infected persons.

13 more containment zones

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority declared 13 more municipal and panchayat wards as containment zones in Thiruvalla municipality and in the grama panchayats of Aruvappulam, Kodumon, Naranganam, Kottangal and Cherukol on Tuesday.

With this, 53 wards have been designated as containment zones in the district.