Three police officers on night patrol attacked in Kozhikode city in Kerala

Search on for two suspects who turned aggressive when they were asked to provide names and address to patrol squad

Published - November 22, 2024 11:22 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Three police officers, including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) from the Nadakkavu police station, who were on night patrol sustained injuries in an attack by two identified persons in Kozhikode city early on Friday (November 22, 2024). The injured police officers — ASI Shijith, M. Naveen and C. Ratheesh – were hospitalised following the incident.

The patrol squad members were attacked around 2 a.m. when they tried to collect the name and address of the two persons who were found in a mysterious circumstance near a Bevco outlet at Arayidathupalam. After a heated quarrel with the police and assault, the two fled the spot in a car.

Senior Civil Police Officer Naveen who sustained grave injuries in the incident was referred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The other two officers were admitted to the Kozhikode Government General Hospital.

The Nadakkavu police said an intensified search was on to nab the suspects as a case had already been registered against them under Sections 126 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1), 121 (1), 121 (2), 309 (6), 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police also said there were no provocative acts on the part of the police officers as they were only trying to verify the address of the two as part of routine patrol duty.

Kerala / Kozhikode

