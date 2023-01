Three police officers in Thrissur get President’s medals

January 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Thrissur

Amos Mammen gets Distinguished Service medal

Amos Mammen, Superintendent of Police, Kerala State Special Branch, Thrissur, has won the President’s medal for Distinguished Service. Two other police officers from Thrissur district — P.R. Rajendran, sub-inspector, Kerala Police Academy, and Aparna Lavakumar, assistant sub-inspector, Cyber Crime Police Station, Thrissur City — won the medals for Meritorious Service. ADVERTISEMENT

