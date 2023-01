January 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Thrissur

Amos Mammen, Superintendent of Police, Kerala State Special Branch, Thrissur, has won the President’s medal for Distinguished Service.

Two other police officers from Thrissur district — P.R. Rajendran, sub-inspector, Kerala Police Academy, and Aparna Lavakumar, assistant sub-inspector, Cyber Crime Police Station, Thrissur City — won the medals for Meritorious Service.