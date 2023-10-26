Three phases of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 completed in State

October 26, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All three phases of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 (IMI 5.0) have been completed in the State, a statement issued by the Health department on Thursday said.

In IMI 5.0 phase 3, 86 % of the targeted children below the age of five years and 100% of the targeted pregnant women could be administered the vaccines.

Vaccines included in the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) were administered to 76,629 children below the age of five years and 11,310 pregnant women. Also, through the IMI, 1,273 children who have never been administered any vaccines could also be vaccinated.

In phase 1, 75% of the targeted children and 98 % pregnant women were vaccinated, while in phase 2, 91% of the targeted children and 100% pregnant women could be covered.

IMI 5.0 has been deemed a huge success in the State and all healthcare personnel who worked to fulfil the targets of IMI deserve to be congratulated, Health Minister Veena George said.

The first phase was conducted from August 7 to 12, the second phase from September 11 to 16 and the third phase from October 9 to 14. Vaccination was conducted on additional days too. IMI 5.0 was conducted to ensure that any children below the age of five years and pregnant women, who may have missed any of the vaccines in the UIP, are administered the same to protect them from possible vaccine-preventable diseases

