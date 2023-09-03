ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons with MDMA arrested in Kollam

September 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested by Kollam Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad during raids carried out in Kollam range on Sunday. While the squad led by Circle Inspector Tony Josin nabbed Sajad, a 29-year-old Mayyanad resident with 5.140 gram MDMA and ganja, another case was registered against Pallimukku resident Sakeer Hussain and the 31-year-old was taken into custody with 2.1 gram MDMA. The Excise team also made a third arrest under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the accused has been identified as Vadakkevila resident Sahad (21). The officials said he was arrested with 1.12 grams of MDMA .

