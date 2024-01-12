Three persons sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

January 12, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI sentenced three persons to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each for murdering an anti-drug crusader who resisted their efforts to peddle narcotic substances 18 years ago.

Judge K. Vishnu pronounced the verdict against Sathi, 52; Nazeer, 40; and Seydali, 50, who hails from Karimadom Colony, after finding them guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the death of Nasser, who lived in the same locality, on September 11, 2006.

The trio were also found guilty under Section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC. The default on the fine amount would result in additional imprisonment for six months.

Two acquitted

The court acquitted two co-accused, Jayan and Navas of Karimadom Colony, for want of evidence. While eight persons had been arraigned as accused in the case, three of them – Ayyappan, Shaji and Manu – had died before the commencement of the trial.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the deceased person, Nasser, who was then aged 30 years, used to campaign for an anti-drug organisation. Prior to his murder, Nasser had cautioned the prime accused Sathi that he would alert the police if he continued to sell drugs. An incensed Sathi gathered the other accused persons and stabbed Nasser, who succumbed to his injuries 23 days later at Government Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram.

The prosecution examined 16 witnesses and presented 35 exhibits and eight material objects.