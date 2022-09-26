Three persons arrested in Mattannur Juma Masjid case

Petitioner alleges financial irregularities in mosque reconstruction

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
September 26, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested three persons, including Indian Union Muslim League State secretary Abdul Rehman Kallai, in connection with the Mattannur Juma Masjid scam here on Monday .

The Mattannur police recorded the arrest of Abdul Rehman, Congress leader M.C. Kunhammed, and U. Mahroof after they were summoned to the station at 9 a.m. They were questioned by Mattanur Inspector M. Krishnan for around eight hours on alleged financial irregularities during the mosque reconstruction. All three were released on a station bail bond of ₹1 lakh each.

‘Without Waqf Board nod’

The Mattannur police filed a case based on the complaint by Jamaat committee general body member M.P. Shameer against those who were in charge of the mosque committee from 2011 to 2018. The complaint is that the construction was done without the permission of the Waqf Board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint ₹10 crore was shown as the estimate for the construction. However, an audit put the construction cost at ₹3 crore. There are no bills or vouchers for the amount in the invoice.

‘Fabricated’

However, Abdul Rahman said the allegation was fabricated and that they had all the documents. The accused said the figures had been presented before the committee earlier. They alleged that political vendetta was behind the complaint.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the accused had obtained an anticipatory bail. There was a condition that they could be interrogated and arrested if necessary and released on station bail, as per which they were released. Meanwhile, they have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday morning with the documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app