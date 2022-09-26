Three persons arrested in Mattannur Juma Masjid case

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested three persons, including Indian Union Muslim League State secretary Abdul Rehman Kallai, in connection with the Mattannur Juma Masjid scam here on Monday .

The Mattannur police recorded the arrest of Abdul Rehman, Congress leader M.C. Kunhammed, and U. Mahroof after they were summoned to the station at 9 a.m. They were questioned by Mattanur Inspector M. Krishnan for around eight hours on alleged financial irregularities during the mosque reconstruction. All three were released on a station bail bond of ₹1 lakh each.

‘Without Waqf Board nod’

The Mattannur police filed a case based on the complaint by Jamaat committee general body member M.P. Shameer against those who were in charge of the mosque committee from 2011 to 2018. The complaint is that the construction was done without the permission of the Waqf Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint ₹10 crore was shown as the estimate for the construction. However, an audit put the construction cost at ₹3 crore. There are no bills or vouchers for the amount in the invoice.

‘Fabricated’

However, Abdul Rahman said the allegation was fabricated and that they had all the documents. The accused said the figures had been presented before the committee earlier. They alleged that political vendetta was behind the complaint.

Earlier, the accused had obtained an anticipatory bail. There was a condition that they could be interrogated and arrested if necessary and released on station bail, as per which they were released. Meanwhile, they have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday morning with the documents.