Three pairs of MEMU to ply in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 March 2021 20:44 IST

The Railway Board has permitted running of three pairs of 12-car mainline electrical multiple units (MEMU) express unreserved special trains in the State.

Kollam Junction-Alappuzha MEMU express special (06014) will leave Kollam Junction daily at 3.30 a.m. from March 15 to reach Alappuzha at 5.45 a.m. Alappuzha-Kollam Junction MEMU express special (06013) will leave Alappuzha daily at 5.20 p.m. from March 17 to reach Kollam at 7.25 p.m.

Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn. MEMU express special (06016) will leave Alappuzha daily at 7.25 a.m. from March 15 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 9 a.m.

Ernakulam Junction-Alappuzha MEMU express special (06015) will leave Ernakulam Junction daily at 3.40 p.m. from March 17 to reach Alappuzha at 5.15 p.m., according to a railway release here.

Ernakulam Junction-Shornur Junction MEMU express special (06018) will leave Ernakulam Junction daily at 5.35 p.m. from March 15 to reach Shoranur Junction at 8.50 p.m.

Shoranur Junction-Ernakulam Junction MEMU express special (06017) will leave Shoranur Junction daily at 3.30 a.m. from March 17 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 6.50 a.m.