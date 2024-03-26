Three officials suspended for ‘procedural delay’ in referring Sidharthan’s death case to CBI

March 26, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government suspended three officials of the Home department for alleged procedural lapse in referring the sensational case relating to the death of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) student Sidharthan J.S. to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

The decision to suspend the officials, including a deputy secretary, attached to the ‘M Section’ of the Home department, was taken on the basis of an instruction issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who had ordered a department-level inquiry into allegations of procedural delay.

With the alleged lapse pushing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) into the defensive, Mr. Vijayan ordered an inquiry that detected a failure in attaching the proforma report along with the gazette notification and formal consent that were submitted earlier. The requisite proforma report was submitted on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and Kerala Police of attempting to protect those responsible for Sidharthan’s death.

Mr. Satheesan, who met Sidharthan’s father T. Jayaprakash at his official residence at Cantonment House here, said the purported delay in transferring the case to CBI is part of such a ploy. Alleging the possibility of evidence getting destroyed in the case, the Congress leader said all support will be extended to the family in their fight for justice.

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said nobody will be allowed to interfere with the ongoing inquiries into the death of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) student J.S. Sidharthan.

Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State-run universities, told media persons here that he had directed the interim Vice-Chancellor of KVASU P.C. Saseendran to withdraw the contentious order to reinstate 33 students who had been suspended since the action amounted to interfering with the proceedings of the judicial inquiry that was underway. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe too will progress simultaneously, he added.

He added that Sidharthan’s family has been given assurances of a fair inquiry into his death. Asserting that he did not want to prejudge the outcome of the inquiry, he said Prof. Saseendran’s action could come under the ambit of the inquiries. (EOM)

