Three of gang that stole cars arrested

They allegedly made fake RC books and sold stolen vehicles

The Kannur police busted a gang, which was involved in making fake vehicle registration certificates and selling stolen vehicles to people.

Three persons were arrested in this connection recently. The arrested are Faizal, 40, of Mattanur, Riyaz, 41, of Nileswaram, and Ashraf, 43, of Wadakanchery in Thrissur district.

The police are on the lookout for another accused, Faizal Babu, who is absconding.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Muhammed Ashraf of Pattambi in Palakkad district. According to the complaint, his car was stolen after it was rented to a person named Kunhappu, who took the vehicle for another person. However, it was later found that the car had been sold out to a Kannur native.

A team comprising Town Sub Inspector M.C. Suresh, Assistant Sub Inspector K. Rasheed, SPO V. Sajith and Vivek was constituted to investigate the case.

Mr. Rasheed told The Hindu that during inquiry the police had found that one Shani, who had purchased the vehicle, was in possession of a fake RC. Apparently, he bought the vehicle for his friend Harris, who ran a business in Bengaluru, but did not have a valid identity card in Kerala.

During investigation, the police found that Kunhappu had taken the car on rent for one Umar, a resident of Wadakanchery. Interestingly, both were unaware of the illegal deal.

It was the first accused Faisal Babu, who took the car from Umar for his friend Ashraf, who is the third accused in the case. Later Babu and Ashraf met Riyas of Nileswaram in Bengaluru, and they hatched a plan.

Riyas used the holograms and licence number provided by Ashraf to make a fake registration certificate. Later, the trio approached Harris, a native of Kannur, but settled in Bengaluru, to sell the car.

Since Harris wished to register the vehicle in Kannur, but did not have an identity, he roped in his friend Shani, who purchased the car and transfered the registration certificate in his name.

Interestingly, even the RTO office failed to identify the fake registration certificate and learnt about the illegal deal after the actual owner of the car registered a complaint, the police said.

ASI Rasheed said that they were able to crack the case as they pursued it.

It took time to make the arrest, as those involved were regular offenders and had cases against them, and they frequently shifted their base, he said.

A case was registered against the three accused under IPC 406, 420, 465, 468 and 471. The police is further investigating to ascertain if more people are involved in the case .