Three of family test positive in Thrissur

Three members of a family tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district on Friday.

The 30-year-old son of a COVID-19 patient who had reached the district from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, his 24-year-old wife, and their one-year-old baby tested positive on Friday.

They had reached Kothaparambu from Dammam on May 20.

8,112 under observation

Meanwhile, the number of persons under observation in the district has gone up to 8,112 persons.

Victim laid to rest

The body of Khadeejakutty of Ancahngadi, wife of Pokkakkillathu Muhammed, who died of COVID-19 at the Chavakad Taluk Hospital, was buried by maintaining the protocol on Friday.

The body was laid to rest at Juma Masjid, Adathiruthy. Only five persons attended the funeral function in accordance with the norms. Relatives were not allowed to attend the function.

Khadeejakutty, who had arrived here from Mumbai, died on Wednesday.

She was staying in Mumbai and was coming to Chavakkad in a car with three relatives. She developed breathlessness when she reached Perithalmanna. Her son took her in an ambulance to the Chavakkad Taluk Hospital.

Her body fluid samples were sent for test and the positive result arrived on Thursday.

Contact tracing

The Health Department is preparing a list of people who had come in contact with her.

Quarantined

Five persons, including three who had travelled with Kahadeejakutty from Mumbai, her son, and the driver of the ambulance in which she was taken to the Chavakkad hospital, are in quarantine.