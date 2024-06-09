ADVERTISEMENT

Three of family found dead at Neyyattinkara; suicide feared

Published - June 09, 2024 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family were found dead at a rented house at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Manilal, his wife Smitha, 45, and son Abhilal, 22. It is suspected that the three committed suicide by consuming cyanide at their rented house at Koottappana.

The bodies of the deceased are kept in the Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital. According to the preliminary reports, the family was in debt and they resorted to the extreme due to the financial liabilities. A case has been registered by the Neyyattinkara police and an investigation is underway.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

