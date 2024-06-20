Three of a family killed as autorickshaw rams bus in Kerala’s Malappuram

Three members of a family were killed when an autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus at Muttippadi in Malappuram district of Kerala on June 20.

The deceased have been identified as Ashraf, 44, his wife Sajita, 37, and daughter Fida, 15, from Pulpatta near Manjeri. The autorickshaw rammed the KSRTC bus that was heading towards Kozhikode. The accident took place around 12.30 p.m.

Two of them died on the spot, and the third person died on the way to hospital. The bodies were later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Ashraf and his were bringing Fida to take Plus One admission at Government Girls Higher Secondary School here when the accident took place.

