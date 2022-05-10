Three of a family found dead

Police suspect woman ended life after killing her two children

In a suspected case of murder-suicide, wife and two children of a civil police officer were found dead inside their official residence here on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Najeela (28), wife of Rameez, their son Tippu Sultan (5) and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Malala.

The Alappuzha South police said they suspected that the woman had ended her life after killing the two children.

Najeela allegedly strangled the boy to death with a shawl and murdered the girl by drowning her in a bucket, before taking her own life. "We have registered a case of unnatural death. We suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide, but the exact cause of the deaths could be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem examination reports," said an official.

Family dispute

The police suspect family dispute had forced her to take the extreme step.

Officials said Rameez had been taken into custody based on a complaint filed by the relatives of Najeela. Rameez, hailing from Vattappally in Alappuzha, is posted at the aid post of the Alappuzha Medical College.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056).