ADVERTISEMENT

Three of a family found dead in Wayanad

October 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family were found dead at their home at Chenad near Chethalayam in the district on Saturday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Shaju, 54, of Adivaram Puthanpuraykkal, his wife Bindu, 46, and son Basil, 26.

It was suspected that Shaju ended his life by consuming poison after hacking his wife and son to death, the police said. An investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of Bindu and Basil were found in a pool of blood in separate rooms on the ground floor, while Shaju’s body was found on the first floor of the house.

The room in which Shaju was found dead was locked from inside.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US