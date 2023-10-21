Three of a family found dead in Wayanad

October 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

Three members of a family were found dead at their home at Chenad near Chethalayam in the district on Saturday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Shaju, 54, of Adivaram Puthanpuraykkal, his wife Bindu, 46, and son Basil, 26.

It was suspected that Shaju ended his life by consuming poison after hacking his wife and son to death, the police said. An investigation is on.

The bodies of Bindu and Basil were found in a pool of blood in separate rooms on the ground floor, while Shaju’s body was found on the first floor of the house.

The room in which Shaju was found dead was locked from inside.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056)

