Three of a family found dead in house at Kanhangad

Three members of a family were found dead in their rented house near Aavikara Muthappan Temple in Kanhangad on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Suryaprakash, 62, who ran a watch repairing firm at Kanhangad, his mother Leela, 80, and wife Geeta, 55.
The police recovered a note reportedly written by Suryaprakash. The couple leaves behind three children.
The Hozdurg police have initiated a case.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and DIrection Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.
