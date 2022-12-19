  1. EPaper
Three of a family drown as car falls into river in Thrissur

Car plunges into Karuvannur river while Rajendra Babu was reversing it to give way for another vehicle

December 19, 2022 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Three of a family drowned after the car they were travelling in fell into the Karuvannur river at Arattupuzha in Thrissur on Monday.

The deceased were Rajendra Babu, 66, of Ollur, his wife Sandhya, 62, and their grandson Samarth, 6. Rajendra Babu’s son Sarat who sustained injuries was rescued.

According to local residents, the car plunged into the river while Rajendra Babu was reversing it to give way for another vehicle from the opposite side on a narrow road. He lost control of the car after it hit a sign board.

All of the four in the car were trapped inside for nearly 20 minutes. They were unconscious while local residents along with the police extricated the car from the river. Though they were rushed to a hospital, three of them died. Sarat is recovering in the hospital, sources said.

The accident happened when the four were on their way to attend a wedding.

