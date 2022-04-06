Three of a family booked for illegal adoption of child

April 06, 2022 20:41 IST

The police have registered cases against three members of a family on the charge of illegal adoption of a child from Mumbai.

The Bekal police registered cases against Sheikh Ismail, 62, his daughter Shamima, 37, and their relative Suharabi, 43, under Section 80 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for illegally adopting a 48-day-old child.

Child Welfare Officer P.A. Bindu said Sheikh Ismail had adopted the baby from Mumbai, as his daughter was childless. However, after the District Child Protection Unit received information on the matter, the child was taken into custody by the Child Welfare Committee and admitted to the foundling home at Palakkaunnu.

Ms. Bindu said how the family adopted the child had to be investigated.