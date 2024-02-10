GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three NMT corridors in Greater Kochi area to be ready only by March

February 10, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST

John L. Paul
The commissioning of the non-motorised transport project of Kochi Metro Rail Limited is getting delayed. A scene from Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road where work on the footpath is yet to be completed.

The commissioning of the non-motorised transport project of Kochi Metro Rail Limited is getting delayed. A scene from Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road where work on the footpath is yet to be completed. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has extended the deadline to complete its non-motorised transport (NMT) corridors in the Greater Kochi area from January to March owing to the delay in shifting power/telecom cables and pipelines.

The agency is at present engaged in developing three NMT corridors in order to improve last-mile connectivity through a network of safe, accessible and comfortable NMT infrastructure by redeveloping footpaths as walkways, apart from reconstruction of drains and street lights. The aim is to make them pedestrian-friendly and prevent people from having to walk on the road.

The three corridors are Aluva-Edapally Junction (where NMT work was awarded for ₹30 crore), Manorama Junction-Thripunithura S.N. Junction (₹21 crore), and Kaloor- Kadavanthara Road (₹12 crore). These stretches are owned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Kochi Corporation/PWD, and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). Kaloor-Kadavathara Road is being redeveloped as a part of the station-oriented development (SOD) of the Kochi metro’s Kaloor and Kadavanthra stations, KMRL sources said.

In addition, parking areas at metro stations in Kalamassery, Cusat, Kaloor, and Thykoodam too will be developed as part of the NMT project at a cost of ₹2.05 crore. This work is expected to be completed by June 2024.

The design of walkway has taken the diverse needs of pedestrians into consideration. Thus, tactile paths are being readied to help differently abled people, apart from providing manholes, gully traps, kerbs, bollards, LED street lights, and walkway lights, the sources added.

