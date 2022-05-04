Three new tourism projects for Kadalundi

Floating restaurant, development of community reserve, and Oceanus Chaliyam projects on the anvil

Kozhikode

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas recently announced three major projects in Kadalundi panchayat in Kozhikode district, which would raise Kadalundi to the status of a major tourism destination in the district. The panchayat comes within the Beypore Assembly constituency, and hence, the new projects become an integral part in the recently launched Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Development Project for the constituency.

It was the floating restaurant planned near the Kottakadavu bridge, that connects Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, that got the administrative sanction at first. The restaurant, with a capacity to seat 82 people, is being built at a cost of ₹3.94 crore. A team from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras had analysed the blueprint and assured that it would be perfectly safe and secure. Besides, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation will undertake the construction. The department plans to start the construction of the restaurant in June and complete it in nine months.

The project for a walkway through the Kadalundi-Vallikkunnu Community Reserve, which also houses the Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary, has also received administrative sanction. The Community Reserve that spreads across the borders of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, is the only one of its kind in the State and the demand for a walkway through the reserve is a longstanding one.

The ₹1.44-crore project comprises an arch bridge, viewing deck, railing and fencing around the reserve besides the walkway. There will also be utility services such as a snack bar, toilet blocks, sitting area and lighting to make the place more appealing to the visitors.

Chaliyam, which used to be a major port in the district, is now a busy fishing harbour. The breakwater at Chaliyam is a favoured destination for the local people. The department plans to renovate the breakwater under the new project 'Oceanus Chaliyam'. The ₹8 crore project also includes a walkway, electrification of the breakwater, toilets, a project office, food shacks, restrooms and a watch tower in the first phase, for which ₹98.75 lakh have already been sanctioned.

The tender proceedings for the project are completed and the works are to start immediately. Chaliyam and Beypore are two opposing harbours on both banks of the river Chaliyar near its estuary. With Beypore already developed considerably infrastructure wise, 'Oceanus Chaliyam' is expected to develop Chaliyam in a similar manner.