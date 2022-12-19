Three new members assume charge in Kerala Women’s Commission

December 19, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

P. Kunhaysha, V.R. Mahilamany, and Elizabeth Mammen Mathai assumed office as members of the Kerala Women’s Commission here on Monday. Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi was present at the function.

The new members later participated in a sitting. While Ms. Kunhaysha will be in charge of the commission’s activities in Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts, Ms. Mahilamany will hold the charge of Alappuzha, Malappuram and Palakkad districts, and Ms. Elizabeth will look after Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

With the nomination of the three new members, the commission will now work at full strength.