  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Three new members assume charge in Kerala Women’s Commission

December 19, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

P. Kunhaysha, V.R. Mahilamany, and Elizabeth Mammen Mathai assumed office as members of the Kerala Women’s Commission here on Monday. Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi was present at the function.

The new members later participated in a sitting. While Ms. Kunhaysha will be in charge of the commission’s activities in Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts, Ms. Mahilamany will hold the charge of Alappuzha, Malappuram and Palakkad districts, and Ms. Elizabeth will look after Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

With the nomination of the three new members, the commission will now work at full strength.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.