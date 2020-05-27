Kerala

Three new COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

3,807 persons, including 328 tribespeople, under observation

Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Three members of a family, a 53-year-old man, his 50-year-old wife and 25-year-old son, at Vellachi Moola near Panamaram in the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

They were admitted to the COVID-19 care hospital at Mananthavady, she said. They were in quarantine after they returned from Maharashtra on May 20, Dr. Renuka said.

Meanwhile, a truck driver, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and remained in isolation at the hospital, was discharged after he recovered from the disease.

He had been advised to remain in room quarantine for 14 days, she said.

Of the 27 cases reported in the district till now, 17 have been discharged. As many as 3,807 persons, including 328 tribespeople, were under observation, she added.

