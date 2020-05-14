Kerala

Three new cases in Palakkad

A police officer questioning the crew of a truck at the Nadugani check-post in Malappuram district. The mountain pass is used by transporters to bring goods to Malappuram and Palakkad districts from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Palakkad district on Thursday. While one of them arrived from Chennai, another was a mango trader at Kollangode, and the other an expatriate who returned from Damam via Nedumbassery.

The 35-year-old man who returned from Chennai on May 6 hailed from Kadambazhipuram.

He developed throat pain on May 11 and was shifted to the Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, for taking a body fluid sample.

The 30-year-old man from Kollangode was a headload worker. He had contact with a lorry driver from Tamil Nadu. He developed fever and body pain on May 12 and sought medical aid at a hospital at Chulliyarmedu.

The person who returned from Dhamam was shifted to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, soon after he arrived at Nedumbassery. The other two persons from Palakkad are under treatment at the District Hospital here.

