Three new cases in Idukki

The district reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of them, two men, aged 49 and 33 years, arrived at Vellathooval from Delhi by road on June 17. One of them was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, after he showed symptoms on arrival. The other was in home quarantine and was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki, on Thursday. A person who arrived in Kochi on a flight from Delhi and then his home at Ezhukumvayal by road was also shifted to the Idukki MCH.

Two patients tested negative on Thursday. A special drive was held on Thursday by the police to observe the 569 persons in home quarantine. Cases were filed against 81 persons who failed to keep physical distancing.