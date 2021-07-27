Kerala

Three more Zika cases confirmed in district

Three more cases of Zika virus infection were confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram district, taking the total number of cases to be recorded in the State to 51 on Monday.

Those infected were residents of Sreekanteswaram, Palode and Medical College. The samples were confirmed at the virology lab at the Government MCH\ in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a statement issued by the Health Department.

Currently, five people are infected and none among them have been hospitalised. There are no pregnant women among those infected. The condition of all patients remained satisfactory.


