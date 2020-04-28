Three more test positive in Kannur

Three more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Tuesday.
District Collector T.V. Subhash said two were Dubai returnees and the another person contracted the virus from a COVID-19 patient.
Those arrived from Dubai were a 21-year-old from Mooriyad who arrived on March 17 at the Karipur airport, and a 20-year-old resident of Cheruvancheri who arrived at Nedumbassery on March 21. A 40-year-old resident of Mooriyad became infected through contact. All three underwent a swab test on April 26 at the COVID-19 treatment centre at Anjarakandy.
Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
There are now 2,552 persons under observation. Of the 2,960 samples sent for tests, results of 2,626 turned negative.
