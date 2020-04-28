Kerala

Three more test positive in Kannur

A deserted Caltex Junction in the heart of Kannur city on Tuesday.

A deserted Caltex Junction in the heart of Kannur city on Tuesday.  

Mooriyad resident among infected

Three more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Tuesday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said two were Dubai returnees and the another person contracted the virus from a COVID-19 patient.

Those arrived from Dubai were a 21-year-old from Mooriyad who arrived on March 17 at the Karipur airport, and a 20-year-old resident of Cheruvancheri who arrived at Nedumbassery on March 21. A 40-year-old resident of Mooriyad became infected through contact. All three underwent a swab test on April 26 at the COVID-19 treatment centre at Anjarakandy.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

There are now 2,552 persons under observation. Of the 2,960 samples sent for tests, results of 2,626 turned negative.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 10:26:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-more-test-positive-in-kannur/article31456782.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY