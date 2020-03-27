Kerala

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Kasaragod

Cases touch 47 in district

The total number of people affected by COVID-19 has increased to 47 in the district with three more persons testing positive on Thursday. Of the three confirmed cases, one is a 37-year-old resident of Chengala, another a 38-year-old resident of Kollampady and the third a 26-year-old resident of Uliyathadukka, said Dr. A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer.

He said the Chenkala resident had come in contact with the affected patient who came from Dubai on March 21. He had gone to pick him up in his car from Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

The residents of Kollammpady and Uliyathadukka had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru on March 21. Both travelled to Kasaragod in a private vehicle, he said.

In Kasaragod, there are now 4,798 persons on observation. Of these, 100 are in hospitals and 4,698 in homes.

Meanwhile, Kanhangad MLA and Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekaran allotted ₹1 crore from MLA development funds for the works undertaken to check the spread of the pandemic.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu said the fund would be utilised for setting up three ventilators, portable X-Ray units and for other equient.

N.A. Nellikkunu, MLA, also allotted ₹25 lakh for the Kasaragod General Hospital. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, gave ₹54,25,000 and Binoy Viswam allotted ₹25 lakh to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 12:36:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-more-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-kasaragod/article31177317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY