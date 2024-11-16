Three more Sabarimala special trains announced

South Central Railway will operate three Sabarimala Special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala festival. Train No. 07141 Moula Ali– Kollam Special will leave Moula Ali at 2.45 p.m. on November 23 and 30 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 10.30 p.m., the next day (2 services). In the return direction, Train No. 07142 Kollam–Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 25 and December 2 (Monday) and reach Moula Ali at 1 p.m., the next day (2 services).

Another special train (Train No. 07143) Moula Ali–Kollam Special will leave Moula Ali at 11.30 a.m. on November 22 and 29 (Fridays) and reach Kollam at 7 p.m., the next day (2 services). In the return direction Train No. 07144 Kollam–Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 24 and December 1 (Sundays) and reach Moula Ali at 10 a,m., the next day (2 services)

Another Sabarimala special train Machilipatnam–Kollam Special (Train No. 07145) will leave Machilipatnam at 3.15 p.m. on November 18 and 25 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 9.20 p.m., the next day (2 services). In the return direction, Train No. 07146 Kollam–Machilipatnam Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 20 and 27 (Wednesdays) and reach Machilipatnam at 7 a.m., the next day (2 services).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.