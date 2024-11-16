 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three more Sabarimala special trains announced

Published - November 16, 2024 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway will operate three Sabarimala Special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala festival. Train No. 07141 Moula Ali– Kollam Special will leave Moula Ali at 2.45 p.m. on November 23 and 30 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 10.30 p.m., the next day (2 services). In the return direction, Train No. 07142 Kollam–Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 25 and December 2 (Monday) and reach Moula Ali at 1 p.m., the next day (2 services).

Another special train (Train No. 07143) Moula Ali–Kollam Special will leave Moula Ali at 11.30 a.m. on November 22 and 29 (Fridays) and reach Kollam at 7 p.m., the next day (2 services). In the return direction Train No. 07144 Kollam–Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 24 and December 1 (Sundays) and reach Moula Ali at 10 a,m., the next day (2 services)

Another Sabarimala special train Machilipatnam–Kollam Special (Train No. 07145) will leave Machilipatnam at 3.15 p.m. on November 18 and 25 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 9.20 p.m., the next day (2 services). In the return direction, Train No. 07146 Kollam–Machilipatnam Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on November 20 and 27 (Wednesdays) and reach Machilipatnam at 7 a.m., the next day (2 services).

Published - November 16, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.