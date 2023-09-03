Three more people diagnosed with melioidosis in Kannur

September 03, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KANNUR

Three more people have been diagnosed with Melioidosis, an illness that occurs from bacterium B. pseudomallei, at Korom in Payyanur Municipality.

The bacteria lives in soil and surface water, and the illness spreads to humans and animals through direct contact with a contaminated source.

A 12-year-old boy and a young man were diagnosed with the disease and they are still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru. Both developed symptoms such as pus and ulceration.

In addition to this, three more people have been diagnosed with the disease. Samples from them have been sent for testing to the Kannur Government Medical College. The results are expected in a week.

However, the department has instructed that those who are experiencing symptoms should get tested. District Medical Officer Dr. M.P. Jeeja, who issued instructions, said that the public need not panic. The Health department also clarified that there is no human-to-human transmission.

As soon as the disease was reported, under the leadership of the public Health department of the Pazhyangadi Taluk Hospital, Asha workers and ward councilors visited houses in the area and conducted awareness drives and chlorination.

Dr. Jeeja informed people that testing facilities have been arranged at Payyannur and Pazhyangadi taluk hospitals.

