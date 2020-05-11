Kerala

Three more in isolation in Pathanamthitta

Number of people in isolation wards in the district goes up to nine

With three more quarantined persons with fever being taken to the hospitals for close observation, the number of people admitted to isolation wards at various hospitals in the district has gone up to nine on Monday.

As per the medical bulletin released by the district administration here in the evening, six persons have been placed under observation at the isolation ward at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, two at the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta and one person at the Adoor General Hospital.

A total of 190 persons, including 17 COVID-19 patients, were discharged from various hospitals in the district as on Monday.

According to the bulletin, a total of 1,018 persons have been quarantined in different parts of the district as on Monday. A total of 333 persons have been quarantined at 43 Corona care centres in the district.

In Alappuzha

A total of 115 expatriates have reached the district since the Vande Bharat Mission started last week.

According to the district administration, 77 of them have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres in the district to serve the mandatory institutional quarantine period. Rest, 38 people have been allowed to remain in home quarantine. On Monday, eight people who reached the district from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia were sent to a COVID-19 care centre at Kalappura.

In Kottayam

Amidst the continuing inflow of people from other States and overseas destinations, Kottayam here on Monday completed yet another day without reporting any fresh cases of COVID-19. As on Monday, the number of people entering the district though the inter-State check-posts stood at 11,535. The total number of passes issued till Monday evening was 2,625 while the authorities are slated to consider 852 applications more.

Meanwhile, the nursing students from Bengaluru who had been stranded in Tamil Nadu on Sunday following a bus accident were brought to Kottayam in the morning on a bus operated by the TNSTC. As many as nine students, who sustained injuries in the accident, were shifted to the MCH here for further treatment.

38 expatriates in Idukki

Thirty expatriates have reached the district from abroad till Monday. Of them 13 were under home quarantine and 25 were accommodated at the facilities arranged by the government.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki bureaus)

