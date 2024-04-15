ADVERTISEMENT

Three more hospitals in Kerala get NQAS accreditation

April 15, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

These include Paaralam family health centre at Thrissur, Kulappully urban family health centre at Palakkad and the urban health centre at Karunagappally, Kollam.

The Hindu Bureau

Three more hospitals in Kerala have received National Quality Assurance Standards certification.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include Paaralam family health centre at Thrissur, Kulappully urban family health centre at Palakkad and the urban health centre at Karunagappally, Kollam.

Till date, 175 healthcare institutions in the State have received the NQAS certification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospitals received the quality certification as part of a government initiative to upgrade the infrastructural facilities and services in government hospitals and elevate these to national quality standards. People’s representatives and local self-government bodies are joining hands to secure quality standards certification for all district and taluk hospitals also.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 175 institutions that secured NQAS, five are district hospitals, four taluk hospitals, nine community health centres, 41 urban primary health centres and 116 are family health centres.

National Quality Assurance Standards were developed by the National Health Systems Resource Centre, the technical support institution of the National Health Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NQAS certification are broadly arranged under eight ‘areas of concern’ namely service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management, and outcome.

Valid for three years

Hospitals undergo district-level and State-level quality inspection checks for some 6,500 check points under the areas of concern, before being certified by a national-level team. NQAS certification is valid for three years after which hospitals will have to apply for re-certification.

Hospitals also receive financial incentives for securing the certification, which can be used by the institution for its development works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US