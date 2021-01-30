Three more fully reserved daily specials

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of three more fully reserved daily express special trains.

The trains are 07235 KSR Bengaluru-Nagercoil Junction daily express, 07236 Nagercoil Junction–KSR Bengaluru daily express, 06328 Guruvayur-Punalur daily express, 06327 Punalur-Guruvayur daily express, 06649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction daily express, and 06650 Nagercoil Junction–Mangaluru Central daily express.

Train 07235 KSR Bengaluru-Nagercoil Junction daily express will leave KSR Bengaluru at 5 p.m. from January 31 onwards and will reach Nagercoil Junction at 8.20 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, 07236 Nagercoil Junction-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express Special will leave Nagercoil Jn. at 7.10 p.m. from February 1 onwards and will reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.20 a.m. next day, until further advice.

Train 06328 Guruvayur–Punalur daily express will leave Guruvayur at 5.45 a.m. from February 3 onwards and will reach Punalur at 2.35 p.m. the same day. Train 06327 Punalur-Guruvayur daily express, in the return, will leave Punalur at 6.25 p.m. from February 3 onwards and will reach Guruvayur at 2.20 p.m. the next day.

Train 06649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction daily special will leave Mangaluru Central at 5.05 a.m. from February 11 onwards and will reach Nagercoil Junction at 8.50 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, 06650 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central daily special will leave Nagercoil Junction at 4.05 a.m. from February 12 onwards and will reach Mangaluru Central at 8.50 p.m. the same day, until further advice. Advance reservations are open for the trains.