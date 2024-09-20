Three more days to apply for next year’s Haj

With three more days to submit applications for next year’s Haj pilgrimage through the State Haj Committee, the Haj panel has received 16,669 applications from prospective pilgrims in the State. When 3,536 applications were in 65-plus age category, 1,812 applications were in women of 45-plus age without a meharam (male companion). As many as 11,321 applications were in the general category.

The Haj Committee has started issuing cover numbers to the applicants after scrutinising their entries. Officials said that 14,915 applicants were issued cover number so far. The applicant will receive their cover number through SMS.

Applicants can verify their cover number by logging on to the Haj Committee website using their user ID and password. Those in 65-plus age category will have KLR prefixed to their cover number, women without meharam KLWM, and general category KLF.

Monday (September 23) is the last date to submit the applications for Haj 2025. Applicants should have a passport with validity up to January 15, 2026.

