Three more COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

Kalpetta

01 July 2020 19:51 IST

Wayanad district on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19 cases.

Officials said a 31-year-old man from Rippon near Meppadi who came from Sharjah, a 40-year-old tribal woman from Micha Bhoomi tribal hamlet Aranappara near Thirunelly who returned from neighbouring district Kodagu in Karnataka, and a 36-year-old man from Chennalode who had returned from Bengaluru tested positive for the virus.

All of them were shifted to the District Hospital at Mananthavady.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man from Chulliyode and a 47-year-old woman from Sulthan Bathery, who had been undergoing treatment at the District Hospital for the disease, were discharged after being tested negative.

Of the 99 cases reported in the district so far, 55 have been cured.