Kerala

Three more COVID-19 cases in Kottayam

Active cases in district touches 42

Kottayam on Wednesday reported three more cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the district to 42.

Officials said a 37-year-old woman from Ponkunnam who landed from Abu Dhabi, a 23-year-old woman from Koruthod and a 22-year-old woman from Thrikkodithanam who had returned from New Delhi on different dates tested positive for the virus. All of them were shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man from Chnganassery and a 56-year-old woman from Kurubanadam, who had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) for the disease, were discharged after being tested negative. Of the 42 patients in Kottayam, 23 have been admitted to the MCH and 18, to the General Hospital. One patient is undergoing treatment in Kochi.

Authorities have so far collected 187 samples from the district for rapid anti-body tests. They are planning to collect 500 samples from five health blocks to ascertain if there is any community transmission of the virus.

