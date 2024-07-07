Three more check-in counters opened at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has opened three additional check-in counters in the domestic terminal (T-1), taking the total number of check-in counters in the airport to 18. This is expected to enable passengers to complete the check-in process in faster mode.

The new counters – 5A, 11A and 16 are located adjacent to the current check-in area. The new additions not only enhance infrastructure, but also open doors for new flights and airlines to begin services from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Existing carriers can now offer additional services, ensuring smoother operations for all passengers, according to airport officials.

The Airport is committed to improving facilities for passenger convenience and promoting a seamless travel experience in the future as well, said the airport officials.

