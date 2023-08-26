Three more caught in VSSC exam fraud case

August 26, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The special investigation team of the Thiruvananthapuram City police have apprehended three more people in connection with the malpractice in the examination to various posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

According to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, three people were detained in Haryana by the team that has been dispatched to the north Indian State to probe the case that exposed a ‘high-tech’ racket which involved the use of gadgets to transmit photos of question papers to people outside examination centres.

Six Haryana natives had been arrested thus far by the Medical College, Museum and Cantonment police.

Among those detained in Haryana, two are suspected to be ‘kingpins’, one of who was a registered candidate for the VSSC examination. He is suspected to be one of many who had deployed bogus examinees to appear for the examination on their behalf. Such people allegedly transmitted photos to another team comprising subject experts who were assigned with feeding them the answers to the questions. The trio will soon be brought to Kerala, Mr. Nagaraju said.

Following the crackdown, VSSC had cancelled the written test and announced the examination would be conducted again.

