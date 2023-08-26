HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three more caught in VSSC exam fraud case

August 26, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The special investigation team of the Thiruvananthapuram City police have apprehended three more people in connection with the malpractice in the examination to various posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

According to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, three people were detained in Haryana by the team that has been dispatched to the north Indian State to probe the case that exposed a ‘high-tech’ racket which involved the use of gadgets to transmit photos of question papers to people outside examination centres.

Six Haryana natives had been arrested thus far by the Medical College, Museum and Cantonment police.

Among those detained in Haryana, two are suspected to be ‘kingpins’, one of who was a registered candidate for the VSSC examination. He is suspected to be one of many who had deployed bogus examinees to appear for the examination on their behalf. Such people allegedly transmitted photos to another team comprising subject experts who were assigned with feeding them the answers to the questions. The trio will soon be brought to Kerala, Mr. Nagaraju said.

Following the crackdown, VSSC had cancelled the written test and announced the examination would be conducted again.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.