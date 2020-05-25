Three more cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

25 May 2020 22:50 IST

Two men from Abu Dhabi and pregnant woman from Kuwait test positive

With three more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district went up to 13 on Monday.

A 31-year old pregnant woman who reached her home at Kidangannur from Kuwait on May 20, a 52-year old man, hailing from Payyanamon, who came from Abu Dhabi on May 18 and a 42-year old man who came to his home at Kuttoor, near Thiruvalla, from Abu Dhabi on May 18 were admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Monday.

Goes up to 30

The total number of quarantined persons under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district too has now gone up to 30.

Of this, 10 people are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, six persons at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, four at the General Hospital in Adoor, and 10 others at various private hospitals in the district.

A medical bulletin released here in the evening said that the nasal and throat swabs of 153 persons tested negative.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,337 people are in quarantine in different parts of the district as on Monday. As many as 2,909 people among them came from various other States and 423 persons came from abroad while five others were primary contacts of the patients.

A total of 93 Non-Resident Keratlites (NoRKs) reached the district in a special train from Bengaluru on Monday.

According to the bulletin, they were brought to the district in five KSRTC buses from the Kottayam railway station in the afternoon.

A total of nine persons among them were sent to the corona care centre and all the others home quarantined, later.

Another woman who came to the Thiruvananthapuram airport from San Francisco too was quarantined at her home in Pathanamthitta on Monday.