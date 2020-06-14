Three more cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

14 June 2020 23:12 IST

One came from Gulf, 2 from Mumbai

Three persons, who returned to Kottayam from Abu Dhabi and Mumbai respectively, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Sunday.

Health officials identified the patients as a 58-year-old Changanassery native who came from Abu Dhabi, and a 23-year-old Mundakkayam native and a 33-year-old from TV Puram, both of whom returned from Mumbai.

The person who landed from Abu Dhabi was at an institutional quarantine centre in Kochi for a week and was shifted to home isolation afterwards.

Advertising

Advertising

The persons who had returned from Mumbai, on the other hand, were serving their quarantine period at their respective residences.

At the same time, two women, who had landed from abroad and were confirmed of contracting the virus, recovered from the disease on Sunday. They were identified as a 54-year-old woman who came from Abu Dhabi and a 40-year-old woman who landed from Kuwait on May 26. Both of them were discharged from the district General Hospital by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the authorities completed the collection of 500 samples from the district for conducting rapid anti-body tests to ascertain if there was community transmission of the virus. These samples were from five categories of people ranging from health workers to migrant workers in Karukachal, Thalayolaparambu, Ullanad, Erumeli and Idamaruk blocks.

Official sources said none of these samples tested positive. An official declaration of the results, however, would be made only later.