Three more arrested in gang rape case

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Sulthan Bathery police have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged gang rape at a resort at Ambalavayal in the district last month.

The arrested were identified as Lenin, 35, of Ulloor; Muhammed Ashique,30, and Rayis, 31, of Koyilandi in Kozhikode district.

A police team led by K.K. Abdul Sherief, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sulthan Bathery, took the accused into custody from Maruthomkara near Pervannamuzhi in Kozhikode district.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on April 20 after an eight-member gang barged into a resort at Ambalavayal and four among them raped a woman hailing from Karnataka. They left the spot at midnight after robbing the woman of her mobile phone. They also took away eight mobile phones, a computer monitor and ₹50,000 from the resort. According to the police, the woman had been working in the resort since the middle of April.

Though the woman had left for Karnataka after the incident, she returned to Wayanad and filed a complaint to the police on the insistence of the resort owners.

The accused were charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced in the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier, the police had arrested six persons in connection with the incident.